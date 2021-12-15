Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 853 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

CVS stock opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $100.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.