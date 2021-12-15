Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $59,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,386 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $315.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.42 and a 12 month high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

