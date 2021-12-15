Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 44,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 142,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTS opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Wolfe Research cut Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

