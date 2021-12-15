Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.39.

FRLN opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

