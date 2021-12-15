Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.39.
FRLN opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $18.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
