FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.