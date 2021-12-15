FY2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of IPAR opened at $93.46 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $98.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 53.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

