FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Raised by Analyst

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will earn $3.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

REG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of REG stock opened at $71.86 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.05%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

