FY2024 EPS Estimates for IGM Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($7.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.91). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IGMS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $127.11. The company has a market cap of $921.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 20.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

