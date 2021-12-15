Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) & Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Critical Review

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gadsden Properties and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 0.95 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Rafael $3.97 million 27.74 -$24.54 million ($1.49) -3.58

Gadsden Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rafael.

Risk & Volatility

Gadsden Properties has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08%

Summary

Rafael beats Gadsden Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that engages in the investments in assets, residential developments, and commercial properties. It primarily focuses in secondary and tertiary markets across United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

