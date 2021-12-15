Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Gamesys Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85.

Gamesys Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)

Gamesys Group Plc engages in the operation of online bingo-led games. The firm through its subsidiaries offers bingo and casino games to its customers using the Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, Rainbow Riches Casino, and Monopoly Casino brands. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

