GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GDS were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.