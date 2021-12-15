Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GNRC. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.62.

GNRC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Generac has a 12-month low of $214.41 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $431.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.75.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

