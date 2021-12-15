General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110,830 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Electric by 14.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.66. 103,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,583,813. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of -174.35, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

