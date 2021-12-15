Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,399 shares during the period. BlackLine makes up 2.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $134,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,228 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,657,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,272,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,672 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $3,547,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $102,942.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,922,408.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,533 shares of company stock valued at $30,098,394 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Shares of BL traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.04. 5,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.