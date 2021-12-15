Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $96.54 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Balchem comprises about 1.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of Balchem worth $96,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Balchem by 144.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after buying an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of Balchem stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $166.92. 1,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,574. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average of $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCPC. Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.