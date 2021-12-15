George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.01

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.01 and last traded at $114.59, with a volume of 790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNGRF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

George Weston Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

