Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock remained flat at $$70.52 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.