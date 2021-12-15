Gitcoin Price Hits $9.48 on Major Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $9.48 or 0.00019347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $134.60 million and approximately $23.31 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00207769 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.