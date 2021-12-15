Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.57

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.57 and traded as low as $13.50. Glanbia shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 175 shares.

GLAPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

