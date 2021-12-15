GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,630 ($21.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.88) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.50) to GBX 1,600 ($21.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,598 ($21.12) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,508.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,452.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,618.80 ($21.39).

In other news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.