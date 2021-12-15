GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.