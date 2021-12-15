Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,900 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 3,298,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. 28,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

