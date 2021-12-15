Glitch (GLCH) Achieves Market Cap of $78.04 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Glitch has a market capitalization of $78.04 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.78 or 0.07945407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00076899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,228.33 or 1.00108481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

