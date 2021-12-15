Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the November 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 82,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the third quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

