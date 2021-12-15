Global Rental Token (GRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $555,573.82

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 98.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Global Rental Token has a market cap of $555,573.82 and $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Rental Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Rental Token has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00037713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00198874 BTC.

Global Rental Token Coin Profile

Global Rental Token (GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Global Rental Token is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken . Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Rental Token’s official website is globalrentaltoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

