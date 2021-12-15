Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,134 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after buying an additional 717,546 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,173,000 after purchasing an additional 361,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 348,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 243,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 63,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.