GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stake Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises about 1.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of GoDaddy worth $61,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,485. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

