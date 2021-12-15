Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Shares Down 3.8%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 343,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 147,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$175.41 million and a P/E ratio of -13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 19.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (TSE:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.
