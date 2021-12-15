Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Shares Down 3.8%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 343,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 147,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$175.41 million and a P/E ratio of -13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 19.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Gold Standard Ventures news, Director Alexander Morrison purchased 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,082.41. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,847.85. Also, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 198,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$122,923.57. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,331,974 shares in the company, valued at C$28,744,356.67. Insiders have bought 350,144 shares of company stock valued at $214,150 in the last ninety days.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

