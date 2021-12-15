GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Jean-Marc Germain Purchases 5,000 Shares

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean-Marc Germain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Jean-Marc Germain purchased 35,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,826,000 after buying an additional 4,674,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,528,000 after buying an additional 1,682,493 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,050,000 after buying an additional 229,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 661.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,924,000 after buying an additional 7,021,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,364,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

