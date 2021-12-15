Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,259.25

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,259.25 ($16.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,151 ($15.21). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,151 ($15.21), with a volume of 894,854 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.78) to GBX 1,325 ($17.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.41) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.47).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,259.25.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.