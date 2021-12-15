GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) were down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 1,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

