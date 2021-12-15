Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$27.00.

Separately, Pi Financial downgraded Great Bear Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$24.75 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GBR stock opened at C$28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85. Great Bear Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.26.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

