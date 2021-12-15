Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 2,634 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.