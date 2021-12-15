Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 312 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on COLM. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

