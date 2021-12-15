Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.43. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

