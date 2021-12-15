Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

