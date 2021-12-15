Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $7.39 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Amundi acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 45.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $402.20 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

