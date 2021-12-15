Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 5,179 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Amundi bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after acquiring an additional 944,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $38,850,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

