Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Shares Up 3.3%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) shares rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

GGGSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

