Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.75. 5,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,515,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $778.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. Analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

