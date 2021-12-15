Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $613.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $642.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.