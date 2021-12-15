Grove Bank & Trust Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

