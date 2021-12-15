Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 236 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $263.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.56 and its 200 day moving average is $297.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

