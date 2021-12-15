Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 236 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $263.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

