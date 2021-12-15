Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 185.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after buying an additional 148,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN opened at $605.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $644.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.45 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

