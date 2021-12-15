Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Short Interest Up 164.8% in November

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 164.8% from the November 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of GCAC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Growth Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

