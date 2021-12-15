Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 38,820 shares.The stock last traded at $190.71 and had previously closed at $191.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASR. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $4.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

