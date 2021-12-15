GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

