GYEN (GYEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.70 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.43 or 0.08181178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,862.96 or 0.99703981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.