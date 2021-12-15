H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Raymond James

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

HEOFF opened at $1.87 on Monday. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $165.09 million, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.61.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

